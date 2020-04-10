Westminster man charged with breaking into residence, drug possession

While speaking with police, Kirkner gave several inconsistent variations on explanations why he was there, according to charging documents. Police observed him to be jittery, unable to state the date and possibly hallucinating another person in the room. The deputy arrested him and during an initial search and a later search at the Carroll County Detention Center, police say they found suspected cocaine, a section of Brillo pad, which is considered paraphernalia, and a bag containing Xanax pills on his person.