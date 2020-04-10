Westminster man charged with breaking into residence, drug possession

A Westminster man was charged Thursday after he allegedly broke into a Westminster residence. Police said he was in possession of cocaine and Xanax at the time.
Brian Michael Kirkner, 36, of the 300 block of White Fence Drive, was charged with first-degree burglary as well as charges related to drug possession. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, a Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the residence on April 9 after a man came up from the basement of the residence he was renting to find an unknown man, later identified as Kirkner, in the living room. Kirkner claimed he was the new owner of the property, but after calling the owner, the man confirmed that wasn’t the case.
While speaking with police, Kirkner gave several inconsistent variations on explanations why he was there, according to charging documents. Police observed him to be jittery, unable to state the date and possibly hallucinating another person in the room. The deputy arrested him and during an initial search and a later search at the Carroll County Detention Center, police say they found suspected cocaine, a section of Brillo pad, which is considered paraphernalia, and a bag containing Xanax pills on his person.
Kirkner declined to comment when reached by the Times.