A man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a Hampstead home Wednesday.
Joseph L. Baumgarten III, 49, of no fixed address is charged with one count each of theft of between $25,000 and $100,000, malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more in damages, fourth-degree burglary and first-degree burglary, according to electronic court records, the last charge being a felony. He is being held without bond.
A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to a Hampstead home at about 3:27 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a burglary when the county emergency communication center alerted police that the suspect in the burglary had been seen on Basler Road, attempting to hitch a ride to the Walmart, according to charging documents. A witness told police that the suspect had waved her down and asked for a ride to the Walmart with, allegedly, “a large amount of U.S. currency in his hand.”
Police, including Maryland State Police and Hampstead police, located the suspect, later identified as Baumgarten, near Hampstead Marketplace, according to charging documents. Baumgarten allegedly tried to flee police, dropping a backpack in the process, but was ultimately apprehended.
Police allegedly found items in the backpack that they identified as property of the victim, according to charging documents.
According to charging documents, police then went to speak to the victim, who told police that Baumgarten had forced his way through their home’s basement French doors and alleged that he caused $1,000 of damage to the interior of the Hampstead home and stole more than $25,000 in cash and property. Police said in the charging documents that a Ring doorbell camera at the home had recorded Baumgarten at the home.
Baumgarten was first taken to Carroll Hospital and was treated for injuries before being taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, according to charging documents.
Electronic court records show he is due in Carroll County District Court on March 5 for a preliminary hearing. No attorney is listed for him.