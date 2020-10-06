Baugher’s farms owner gets probation after allegedly chasing minors riding ATVs with truck, firing handgun

When a deputy arrived, he saw Baugher next to his pickup truck and a minor standing near an ATV, per charging documents. Baugher explained that people had been driving ATVs on his land for about a month and he was angry about it, so he tried to catch them doing it, according to charging documents. After hearing from a neighbor that there were riders in his orchard, he found three riders and fired his handgun from the driver’s side of his truck from about 300 feet away, the documents said.