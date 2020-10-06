Baugher’s farms owner gets probation after allegedly chasing minors riding ATVs with truck, firing handgun

A Westminster man charged in April with reckless endangerment and assault after allegedly using a truck to chase youths riding all-terrain vehicles on his land and firing a gun near them has been sentenced one year of unsupervised probation.
Dwight E. Baugher, 46, had been charged with 10 counts related to the April 28 incident, but all but one — reckless endangerment from a car — were dropped as Baugher pleaded not guilty but agreed to the statement of facts for that single charge, according to court records. Under that plea, he essentially maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to win a conviction.
Haven Shoemaker, Baugher’s attorney and a state delegate representing Carroll County, said he pushed for probation because Baugher had “no criminal record of any kind” and is an “overall pillar of the community.”
“It was handled extremely fairly by the court, and I’m pleased with the outcome,” Shoemaker said.
Baugher had been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment from a car, one count of reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree assault and three gun-related charges, all misdemeanors, according to records. He had initially been charged with first-degree assault, a felony, but prosecutors opted not to pursue that charge as of May. A Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office representative did not offer comments on the case when reached Tuesday.
At about 9:20 p.m April 28, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1300 block of S. Pleasant Valley Road for a “mini bike complaint,” according to charging documents. Baugher, who owns Baugher’s Orchards and Farms in Westminster, had allegedly called the police and said that he had chased “four-wheelers” from his orchards and shot a handgun at them.
When a deputy arrived, he saw Baugher next to his pickup truck and a minor standing near an ATV, per charging documents. Baugher explained that people had been driving ATVs on his land for about a month and he was angry about it, so he tried to catch them doing it, according to charging documents. After hearing from a neighbor that there were riders in his orchard, he found three riders and fired his handgun from the driver’s side of his truck from about 300 feet away, the documents said.
The riders fled, according to charging documents, and Baugher said he fired another three rounds in the air when he got within about 30 feet of the riders.
“I did a PIT maneuver to stop one of them from getting away from me. I haven’t checked the front bumper on my truck yet, but I don’t care if it has a dent, I wanted to get as close as possible,” Baugher said, according to charging documents. He further said that, “I want people to think I’m crazy around here. If people think I’m crazy, then they won’t ride on my property.”
A PIT move, or pursuit intervention technique, can be used to force another vehicle to stop.
A rider whom Baugher allegedly stopped gave a written statement to the deputy, which is quoted in charging documents.
“I pulled over because I was scared he was gonna kill me and when I stopped, he got out and threatened to kill me if I ran and would not let me call my parents until the cops got here,” the statement read. “When he hung up the phone with the cops after they told him to unload the gun, he said to me, ‘Don’t worry, I still have a rifle if you try to run.’ ”
“I’m glad and I’m sure Mr. Baugher is glad to have the issue behind him,” Shoemaker said. “He hopes that he’ll be able to live in peace with his neighbors going forward.”
Carroll County Times reporter Mary Grace Keller contributed to this article.