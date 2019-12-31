A Westminster man has been charged with assault after he allegedly strangled a woman on Dec. 13.
Preston Matthew Battle, 45, is charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault — a felony and a misdemeanor, respectively — according to electronic court records.
At 10:55 a.m. Dec. 13, Westminster police responded to a home in Westminster for a call of a person being strangled, according to charging documents. When police arrived, Battle was not at the home, but they met one witness who told police she could hear an argument between Battle and the victim coming from another room, the charging documents state.
The victim told police that Battle had strangled her until she was “going in and out of consciousness,” according to charging documents.
An arrest warrant was issued for Battle on Dec. 13, according to electronic court records, but was not served until Dec. 29, when Battle was arrested and was initially held without bond. After a bail review hearing Dec. 30, Battle was released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records, and is next due in Carroll County District Court on Jan. 29 for a preliminary hearing.
“Mr. Battle denies the allegations as contained in the very brief police report and looks forward to his day in court,” Battle’s attorney, Larry Feldman, said in a Monday interview about his client’s case.