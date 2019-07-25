Gwynn Oak woman charged with stealing credit card in Sykesville gym, charging more than $2,000

A Gwynn Oak woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a credit card in a Sykesville gym and racking up more than $2,000 in charges.
Emily Michelle Barriere, 21, was charged with 19 counts including credit card theft, theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and one felony count of identity fraud. She was released on her own recognizance, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, a man reported his wallet stolen from Sykesville Merritt Athletic Club on June 15. He found that fraudulent charges had been made to the cards inside at multiple locations for the purchase of Visa gift cards. The value of the contents of the wallet and the fraudulent transaction was estimated at $2,332.60.
A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy obtained surveillance footage from a grocery store where the suspect allegedly purchased the gift cards. The footage showed a man and a woman entering the store and purchasing and loading gift cards with value. The Sheriff’s Office posted still images from the footage on Facebook in an attempt to identify the subjects, according to the statement.
One witness called to identify the male in the photos as Omar Mohammed Abraham. The deputy then became aware of an alert from the Baltimore Police Department that warned of him and Barriere stealing items from lockers after obtaining day passes to upscale gyms, according to the statement. The pictures of Abraham and Berriere matched the surveillance footage from the purchase at the Sykesville grocery store, police said.
The Sheriff’s Office identified another similar incident in which Abraham was a suspect. The deputy contacted Merritt Athletic Club, who said Berriere had been banned from other clubs for breaking into lockers and stealing credit cards, according to the statement.
Abraham, 36, of Randallstown, was also charged with 19 counts and was issued a summons on July 11, according to electronic court records. A scheduling date is set for Sept. 10. No attorney was listed for Abraham in court records.
The attorney listed for Barriere in court records, Mark Sobel, was not able to take a call when his office was contacted Wednesday. A court scheduling date for Barriere is set for Sept. 17.