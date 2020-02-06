Zachary N. Frieze, 27, of the 10000 block of Harp Road has also been charged with possessing a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana, possessing a shotgun after having been convicted of a violent crime of kidnapping, and possessing a shotgun after being convicted of a disqualifying crime of rogue and vagabond, in addition to intent to distribute, the indictment states. Frieze is being held without bond.