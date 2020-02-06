A Westminster woman and a Walkersville man have been criminally indicted in Carroll County Circuit Court for alleged possession of drugs with intent to distribute.
Zachary N. Frieze, 27, of the 10000 block of Harp Road has also been charged with possessing a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana, possessing a shotgun after having been convicted of a violent crime of kidnapping, and possessing a shotgun after being convicted of a disqualifying crime of rogue and vagabond, in addition to intent to distribute, the indictment states. Frieze is being held without bond.
In addition to intent to distribute, Casey C. Barrick, 36, of the 2200 block of Cross Section Road also faces a charge of possessing a controlled dangerous substance that is not marijuana, online court records show. Barrick’s bail was set at $15,000 Jan. 31, but was not posted as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to the indictments, Frieze and Barrick possessed psilocybin in a sufficient quantity to indicate an intent to distribute in the 2200 block of Cross Section Road in Westminster, on or about Oct. 11. Psilocybin is the active compound found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, sometimes known as “magic mushrooms.”
The indictments did not offer details as to how Frieze and Barrick were arrested. According to online court records, arrest warrants were issued for each of them Jan. 16 and were served Jan. 30.
Conviction of felony possession with intent to distribute carries a maximum penalty of five years incarceration and/or fines up to $15,000, the indictments state. Frieze could also face up to 15 years incarceration if convicted of possessing a shotgun with a prior felony conviction, according to his indictment.
There was no attorney listed for Frieze or Barrick in court records. Frieze has a court date set for Feb. 21. Barrick’s next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.