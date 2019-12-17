A California man has been charged with stealing a car in Westminster after a drug prescription left in the back seat allegedly led police to him.
Cody J. Barnes, 22, of the 1600 block of California St. in Carlsbad, was charged June 29 but was not arrested until Dec. 13, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of a Monday bail review hearing, online court records indicate.
Barnes was charged with two counts related to unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and one count each of theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, conspiring to commit theft, and rogue and vagabond, according to online court records.
According to charging documents, a Westminster man reported his vehicle stolen June 29 at about 4:45 a.m. from West Main Street in Westminster. The man said he left the gold 2002 Saturn SL unlocked with the key in the ignition, according to charging documents. The vehicle was found at an automotive collision center in Westminster on July 9, and inside the vehicle Westminster police found a drug prescription with a woman’s name on it in the back seat, charging documents state.
On July 11, police interviewed the woman whose name was on the prescription, charging documents read, and she alleged Barnes invited her to travel to Baltimore with him to buy heroin. The woman said Barnes picked up her and her boyfriend in Westminster, driving a vehicle that seemed to match the description of the stolen vehicle, according to charging documents.
The woman said she asked Barnes whose vehicle he was driving and Barnes told her it was his father’s, charging documents state. The woman also told police she spoke with another man after the trip to Baltimore who alleged he and Barnes stole the vehicle, according to charging documents.
Police interviewed the woman’s boyfriend July 24 and he told a similar story, adding that they drove to the automotive storage lot, where the vehicle was found, upon returning from Baltimore, charging documents read.
On July 10, police received video surveillance footage related to the incident from a laundromat in Westminster that showed the stolen vehicle being parked in the automotive storage lot July 2 at about 11:40 p.m. and people getting out of the vehicle, according to charging documents.
No attorney was listed for Barnes in online court records. A court date is set for Jan. 29.