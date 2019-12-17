According to charging documents, a Westminster man reported his vehicle stolen June 29 at about 4:45 a.m. from West Main Street in Westminster. The man said he left the gold 2002 Saturn SL unlocked with the key in the ignition, according to charging documents. The vehicle was found at an automotive collision center in Westminster on July 9, and inside the vehicle Westminster police found a drug prescription with a woman’s name on it in the back seat, charging documents state.