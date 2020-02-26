Baltimore woman to serve 1 year for theft from Westminster Ulta store

A Baltimore woman will serve one year in the Carroll County Detention Center after she stole more than $5,000 worth of products from a beauty and makeup store in Westminster, according to court records.
Latelle D. Wheeler, 28, of the 600 block of Hardwood Ave., was charged July 30 with felony theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, online court records show. She was released on $3,500 bond the day of her arrest and was committed Feb. 25 to begin her sentence, online court records indicate.
On Jan. 6 Wheeler pleaded not guilty and agreed not to dispute the prosecutor’s statement of facts regarding the case, according to online court records. A plea of not guilty under an agreed statement of facts is functionally a guilty plea, according to case law. The state chose not to pursue the other two charges lodged against Wheeler: disorderly conduct and resisting/interfering with arrest.
Wheeler could have been sentenced as much as five years incarceration, the maximum penalty for this type of theft, according to Maryland sentencing guidelines.
The total value of items in the theft was $5,668, according to charging documents.
According to charging documents, Westminster police in July responded to the Ulta in the Westminster Crossing East shopping center for a report of a woman stealing from the store and yelling at employees.
Store employees said Wheeler moved through the store selecting items and tearing off security tags before placing them out of view in a shopping bag, according to the police statement. A store employee approached her and took the bag, offering to hold it until she was ready to check out. Wheeler said she was not done shopping and was given another bag, but the first bag was not returned, police said.
Wheeler then continued through the store removing security tags and hiding items in her own purse, charging documents read. She began to leave the store with the concealed items when she noticed a police vehicle and returned to the store to place items back on the shelves, according to the account of store employees given in the statement.
When police confronted and attempted to arrest her, she resisted by yelling and pulling away, and refusing to enter the police vehicle, charging documents state.
Wheeler’s public defender did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday morning.