Baltimore man charged with giving drugs to inmates who overdosed at Carroll County Detention Center

Four inmates overdosed at the detention center and were revived Friday night, according to George Hardinger, warden of the detention center. They were in the day room of the intake unit when they began showing signs of overdosing, the warden said. The men were treated with naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal treatment commonly known as Narcan, and were taken to Carroll Hospital. Afterward, the remaining inmates in the unit were searched, questioned and checked by medical staff, Hardinger said. Police then searched the unit for suspicious substances.