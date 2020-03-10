Baltimore man charged with giving drugs to inmates who overdosed at Carroll County Detention Center

A Baltimore man who was arrested and charged with intent to distribute drugs in Westminster on Thursday now faces even more charges after he allegedly gave drugs to inmates at the Carroll County Detention Center, causing them to overdose, police say.
David M. W. McCullers, 22, of the 300 block of Bloom St. was given five charges Thursday including possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, online court records show. On Friday, police filed nine new charges against him, six of which are related to possessing contraband in a place of confinement, the Carroll County Detention Center. McCullers is being held without bond.
Four inmates overdosed at the detention center and were revived Friday night, according to George Hardinger, warden of the detention center. They were in the day room of the intake unit when they began showing signs of overdosing, the warden said. The men were treated with naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal treatment commonly known as Narcan, and were taken to Carroll Hospital. Afterward, the remaining inmates in the unit were searched, questioned and checked by medical staff, Hardinger said. Police then searched the unit for suspicious substances.
The Carroll County Drug Task Force received tips from a source who said drug dealing was occurring at the Days Inn in Westminster, according to charging documents. Police tracked a man, who was not charged as of Tuesday evening, to a specific room at the inn and stopped a person who said they bought drugs from the man in the room, charging documents state.
Police served a search and seizure warrant Thursday and found McCullers walking out of the room, charging documents read. McCullers had a digital scale, Suboxone strips, three cellphones, a pill bottle containing ripped plastic bags and more than $1,700 in cash in his pockets, according to charging documents. Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction.
Inside the hotel room, police found suspected crack cocaine, cut baggies and a box of unused baggies, charging documents state.
On Friday, police responded to the Carroll County Detention Center at about 7:16 p.m. for a report of inmates who overdosed, according to a charging document filed Saturday.
McCullers was being taken to Carroll Hospital, along with two inmates who overdosed, when the paramedics transporting him saw him drop a baggie of suspected heroin, according to charging documents. A K-9 unit alerted police to the presence of controlled dangerous substances in McCullers’ cell, where police found part of a strip of Suboxone, and suspected crack cocaine, charging documents read.
At Carroll Hospital, McCullers told police he was taken to the hospital after he swallowed a Suboxone strip he had under his tongue, something he did because he was about to be strip searched, charging documents state.
During the investigation, police found McCullers provided a controlled dangerous substance to the other inmates, causing them to overdose, according to charging documents. McCullers was in the detention center Friday after being arrested on distribution charges Thursday, police wrote.
McCullers did not have an attorney listed for him in online court records. He has a preliminary hearing April 3 for the charges related to the Days Inn incident and a court date May 1 for the case related to the overdoses.