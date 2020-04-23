Baltimore man arrested in Westminster, charged with intent to distribute a narcotic

A Baltimore man faces multiple drug charges following a car search during a traffic stop in Westminster.
James Donell Lighty II, 26, of the 4600 block of Marble Hall Road, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance — not marijuana— and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute a narcotic, according to online court records. Lighty was released on a $10,000 bond Wednesday.
According to the charging documents, on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 21, police noticed a vehicle visiting known controlled substance users. The vehicle was followed and eventually pulled over by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office personnel after it crossed double yellow lines while driving on Md. 140 multiple times. Police conducted a controlled substance scan. Lighty was asked to exit the vehicle and was told multiple times why he was being to do so.
Police conducted an air scan of the exterior of the vehicle which was positive for narcotics. Police found a glassine bag with a corner ripped off in the driver’s side door, a large amount of money behind the radio in the center console, a glassine bag containing several purple small baggies containing what police suspected to be crack cocaine and one rock-like substance that police suspected to be crack cocaine. The substance in the baggies weighed a total of 9.2 grams and the rock suspected to be cracked weighed 8.2 grams, according to charging documents.
Lighty was placed under arrest and police searched him, finding a large amount of money in his pocket along with another glassine sandwich bag. The cash police found totaled $3,801.
Lighty could not be reached for comment. There was no trial date listed in court records.