Baltimore man arrested in Westminster, charged with intent to distribute a narcotic

Police conducted an air scan of the exterior of the vehicle which was positive for narcotics. Police found a glassine bag with a corner ripped off in the driver’s side door, a large amount of money behind the radio in the center console, a glassine bag containing several purple small baggies containing what police suspected to be crack cocaine and one rock-like substance that police suspected to be crack cocaine. The substance in the baggies weighed a total of 9.2 grams and the rock suspected to be cracked weighed 8.2 grams, according to charging documents.