Baltimore man arrested in Westminster on drug charges

A Baltimore man faces drug charges after being arrested in Westminster.
Dionte Marquis Jessup, 20, of the 2900 block of Edgecomb Circle, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that wasn’t marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to online court records. Jessup was released on a $5,000 bond on June 25.
According to charging documents, Jessup was detained under the execution of a search and seizure warrant on June 25 in the 100 block of East Main Street. Jessup was searched and allegedly admitted to possessing crack cocaine, hidden in his groin. Police seized a bag of suspected crack cocaine.
In another pocket, police located multiple empty sandwich bags, some with torn corners, indicating they were used “to package small amounts of controlled dangerous substances for individual sales,” according to charging documents, which noted that the total weight of the seized suspected drugs was 14.8 grams, sufficient for a distribution charge.
Jessup has a hearing scheduled for July 24, according to online court records. No attorney was listed for Jessup in online court records.
When reached by the Times, Jessup said that he wasn’t distributing and that he got scared and placed the bags in his pocket.