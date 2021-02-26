Hampstead man faces charges of possessing, distributing child porn

A Hampstead man is facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to electronic court records.
Logan Sean Balaz, 25, of the 3900 block of Shiloh Ave., has been charged with five felony counts of promotion/distribution of child pornography and five misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography, according to electronic court records. He was being held without bond as of Feb. 25.
According to charging documents, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from the company Dropbox, which reported that a user had uploaded several files of child pornography. Dropbox provided username and email address information as well as multiple IP addresses and six files.
Through investigation, Balaz became a suspect and a search and seizure warrant for his Dropbox account was obtained on Jan. 5, according to charging documents, which go on to state that 48 files of child pornography were found, the “most egregious” five of which were then described in detail. All five video files showed adults performing lewd acts on prepubescent boys, from approximately 1-2 years old up to approximately 12 years old, according to the charging documents.
A search and seizure warrant was obtained for Balaz’s Hampstead residence and executed on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at which time Sheriff’s Office personnel seized multiple electronic devices, including a cellphone and a laptop from Balaz’s bedroom that both contained child pornography files, according to charging documents.
After his Miranda warning, Balaz was interviewed in the home, charging documents state, and allegedly told law enforcement officers that he has accessed child pornography on the dark web, viewed images of children as young as 2 and that he exchanged images over Discord, which is an online platform for instant messaging and content sharing.
Balaz was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center for processing.
No attorney is listed for Balaz in electronic court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30 in Carroll County District Court.