Hampstead man faces charges of possessing, distributing child porn

Through investigation, Balaz became a suspect and a search and seizure warrant for his Dropbox account was obtained on Jan. 5, according to charging documents, which go on to state that 48 files of child pornography were found, the “most egregious” five of which were then described in detail. All five video files showed adults performing lewd acts on prepubescent boys, from approximately 1-2 years old up to approximately 12 years old, according to the charging documents.