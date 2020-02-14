Judge moves attempted murder case to juvenile court for 14-year-old Manchester girl

A 14-year-old Manchester girl previously charged as an adult for charges including attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly struck a sleeping man with a hammer will now have her case heard in juvenile court.
Judge Fred S. Hecker ruled to move the case to juvenile court in a hearing Friday. By Maryland law, if a 14-year-old is charged with first-degree murder or attempted murder, they are automatically charged as an adult. The law also provides for the defense to request a reverse waiver hearing so the judge can consider whether to move the case to juvenile court.
The girl was 14 years and 2 days old when the alleged crime occurred.
The girl faces charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiring to commit first-degree murder, and possessing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, according to online court records. Hecker said she will continue to be held in custody.
Her attorney, Craig Ross, argued that the girl was not the “ringleader" in the case and that she would be amenable to mental health treatment in the juvenile system.
“We have to understand a 14-year-old mind is still developing,” Ross said. “We are almost condemning her to a harsher life than need be because she is a juvenile.”
The victim, who was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore after the incident, appeared in court Friday. He conveyed to the prosecution he did not wish to speak in court, but he wished for the case to be moved to juvenile court, said Sandra Johnson, a prosecutor for the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Johnson and Ross both declined to comment after the hearing.
The girl and her 13-year-old boyfriend attacked a 56-year-old relative of his with a hammer and knife Nov. 25 after another relative left for work, according to charging documents. After the attack, the victim was able to call 911, Jennifer Brady, senior assistant state’s attorney, said at a Nov. 26 bail review hearing for the girl.
The teens had a “kill list" and planned to murder the boyfriend’s relative, the girl’s grandparents, and “possibly others,” Brady said. There was a “murder-suicide plot” in which the girl planned to ask her boyfriend to kill her once their list was complete, Brady said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to the Manchester residence where the assault occurred at about 5:20 a.m. found the teens on the roof, wearing blood-stained clothing and holding knives in their hands, according to charging documents. Police told them to drop their knives, and they did, then they were taken into custody, the documents say.
The boyfriend told police he had been texting the girl Nov. 24 about killing his relative, then going to her residence and killing her grandparents, according to charging documents. While the boyfriend was texting and calling her, she walked from her home to his with a backpack of belongings, the documents say.
According to the documents, the boyfriend hid the girl in the basement of the victim’s home until the other relative left for work, then she got a hammer from the boyfriend’s bedroom and went to the victim’s bedroom.
The boyfriend told police that he heard a “blood curdling” scream, then he went to the bedroom and saw blood spurting out of the victim’s head, the charging documents say. The boyfriend then stabbed the victim in the back of the neck, according to charging documents.
The documents also state that the boyfriend told police that he and the girl also planned to kill her grandparents before leaving for Canada.
The girl gave a similar account to police, also saying the two were going to kill her grandparents then flee by car, according to charging documents.
Brady said in court that the teens had a large amount of money and an overnight bag with them when they were arrested.
Of the attack, the girl said she went into the victim’s bedroom with a night light to see in the dark and held the hammer with both hands as she brought it down on the victim’s head, according to charging documents.
Brady said in court that the girl struck the victim with the hammer “multiple times.”
The victim screamed, the girl dropped the hammer and she ran back to her boyfriend’s bedroom, the documents say. The boyfriend then went into the victim’s bedroom with a curved knife to kill the victim, according to charging documents.
The victim fought them off, the teens went to the roof and the girl said they did not run because they heard the police coming, the documents say.