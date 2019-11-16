A Westminster man was charged with assault after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting her with a door in separate incidents.
John Edward Mackulin, 55, has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of intoxicated endangerment. Mackulin was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.
According to the statement of charges, the victim said that Mackulin strangled her for about 10 seconds after an argument on Oct. 31. The victim claimed she did not report it because she didn’t feel any physical effects, she believed there wouldn’t be more issues between them and she believed he was intoxicated during the incident, the statement read.
Police responded to a report of a domestic incident the next day, Nov. 1, according to the statement, which does not note who contacted police. The victim told police that she confronted Mackulin about the Oct. 31 incident the next day, leading to an argument that turned violent. Mackulin allegedly hit the victim with a door, leaving a large welt on her forehead that caused pain to the touch, according to the statement.
The victim also said Mackulin was intoxicated during the second incident on Nov. 1, according to the statement.
Mackulin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 11. Mackulin is being represented by a public defender. The phone number listed for him was not in service.