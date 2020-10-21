Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly pushing woman onto train tracks

A Westminster man faces assault charges after he allegedly pushed a woman onto railroad tracks.
Adam S. Krauss, 34, was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
Westminster police responded to the unit block of Distillery Drive on Tuesday night, just before midnight, to find a woman who reported that Krauss was intoxicated and had pushed her onto nearby train tracks, according to charging documents.
She told police that Krauss also pushed her, ripped her shirt off and dragged her Monday night in the 200 block of Baltimore Blvd., charging documents state. Police noticed a cut on the woman’s hand, a small scrape on her elbow and blood on her shirt.
The woman’s case manager told police that she saw Krauss get in the woman’s face before, police wrote. The case manager said the woman showed her the injury to her hand and spoke about Krauss shoving her, according to charging documents, and a social worker also told police that the woman said Krauss assaulted her Monday.
Krauss allegedly told police that he and the woman had argued but that he did not put his hands on her.
There was no attorney listed for Krauss in online court records Tuesday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 18.