Two men charged after allegedly hitting man, including with shovel, in Westminster area

Two men are charged after they allegedly kicked and hit another man, including with a shovel, in the Westminster area.
Adam Sean Krauss, 34, of the unit block of Distillery Drive and James Dale Buckner III, 40, of an unknown address were each charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. Krauss was released on a $5,000 bond on June 16. Buckner was issued a summons on May 28.
According to charging documents, police responded to a call about an assault on April 26. As they arrived, they noticed the alleged victim with dried blood on his right ear, several old scabbed cuts on his neck and back and red marks on his face. He told police that he went to Walmart with his girlfriend and they got into a verbal argument and she decided to leave. When he went to look for her, she was with several other males around a campfire in the woods, the documents state. He tried to retrieve her, but she declined and he left.
The victim told police that eventually three males arrived to his campsite with his girlfriend. Two of them were later identified as Buckner and Krauss. The victim claimed Krauss hit him on the right side of his head with a closed fist and Buckner placed him in a headlock, according to charging documents. He added that someone then hit him in the face with a shovel, though he wasn’t sure who did it. The victim added that Buckner and Krauss kicked him while he was on the ground and then left with his girlfriend.
Police located the victim’s girlfriend, who corroborated the victim’s story about their fight and him trying to retrieve her, but added that he called her and threatened to burn her belongings if she did not return to his campsite, the documents state. She told police she felt as though she had no choice but to return, and Buckner and Krauss came to check on her. While collecting her things, she said Krauss told the victim not to speak to her that way and the victim became defensive. She stated that she saw Krauss holding the victim in a headlock and screamed to let him go, according to the documents.
Buckner told police that the victim’s girlfriend called and requested that he make a campfire so she could come get warm. While with her, Buckner said he heard her get a call from the victim and heard him threaten to kill her if she didn’t return, the documents state. Buckner told police that he had been to the victim’s camp earlier in the day but didn’t hit him or touch him.
Police wrote that they noticed a shovel that matched the description of the one the victim said he was hit with. Police also spoke to Krauss, who allegedly said he was grabbed around the neck by the victim. Police also noticed that Krauss appeared to be intoxicated and had trouble making sense, according to the documents.
Krauss has a court date scheduled for Sept. 15, and Buckner has one scheduled for Aug. 18.
There was no phone number listed in online court records for Buckner. Krauss declined to comment.
Buckner did not have an attorney listed, according to online court records. Krauss is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, which does not typically comment on pending cases.