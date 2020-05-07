Two charged after alleged assault in Westminster

According to charging documents, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the railroad tracks near Railroad Avenue in Westminster to speak to an injured man on April 21. The man’s face was swelling and bruised and he was bleeding at the back of his head. He told the deputy that Krauss and Defoor assaulted him earlier in the day and returned twice more to continue striking and kicking him. He said that the third time Defooor picked up a spike from the railroad tracks and struck him in the back of the head. The man said he is homeless and stays near the area of the railroad tracks. The deputy said the man’s testimony was difficult to understand and he was having difficulty with the order of events. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.