Two charged after alleged assault in Westminster

Two people were charged in Westminster after allegedly assaulting a man. One of the two allegedly hit him in the head with a railroad spike.
Victoria Johanna Defoor, 33, was charged with one count of first degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. Adam Sean Krausss, 34 was charged with three counts of second-degree assault. Krauss was released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Defoor was held without bail following a bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the railroad tracks near Railroad Avenue in Westminster to speak to an injured man on April 21. The man’s face was swelling and bruised and he was bleeding at the back of his head. He told the deputy that Krauss and Defoor assaulted him earlier in the day and returned twice more to continue striking and kicking him. He said that the third time Defooor picked up a spike from the railroad tracks and struck him in the back of the head. The man said he is homeless and stays near the area of the railroad tracks. The deputy said the man’s testimony was difficult to understand and he was having difficulty with the order of events. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The deputy spoke to Krauss and Defooor, who were also homeless and living near Westminster at the time of the incident, according to the police report. Defooor told the deputy that she and Krauss had gone to check on the man because he was kicked out of his residence. They said they did not see any injuries on him. The deputy did not see any blood on their clothes while speaking to them. The deputy asked if Defoor struck the man with the railroad spike and she said she does not use objects when fighting, only her hands. Both said a fight never happened, according to the statement.
Telephone numbers were not listed for Krauss or Defoor in court records. No attorney was listed for either person as of 5 p.m. on May 6. A preliminary hearing for Defoor was set for June 23 and a scheduling conference for Krauss was set for August 18.