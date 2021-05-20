Manchester woman charged with assault after allegedly wielding hammer, bat, machete

A Manchester woman who allegedly struck a person with her fist and threatened that same person with a hammer, a baseball bat and a machete, was arrested May 12, according to electronic court records.
Kelly Melissa Walls, 43, of the 4500 block of Hanover Pike, is being held without bond after being charged with felony first-degree assault as well as second-degree assault and obstructing and hindering a police officer, both misdemeanors, according to court records.
On May 12, Maryland State Police responded to a Manchester apartment complex for the report of a theft with violence allegedly threatened. A woman on the scene reported that she and several others living in the complex had several items missing from the residences. The woman said she and two others attempted to speak to the property owner, identified as Walls, about the missing items.
According to charging documents, the woman said Walls screamed obscenities at her, yelled that she was going to beat her and struck her with a semi-closed fist. The woman, who then got into her vehicle, said Walls kicked the bumper of her car and went back inside the residence.
Walls emerged with a hammer and again yelled that she would beat the woman, who was still sitting in her car, but another resident got the hammer away from Walls, according to charging documents. Walls returned to the residence and reemerged with a baseball bat. Again, another resident got the bat away from Walls, who went back inside the residence again. The next time, Walls came out with a machete, the documents said. Another resident took the machete away.
After interviewing witnesses, the trooper spoke with Walls and noted in charging documents a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from “her breath and person.” During the interview, Walls said she didn’t know why police were there and didn’t know what happened during the incident, but did state repeatedly a desire to “beat” the woman, according to charging documents.
Walls was placed under arrest and three different times unlatched her seat belt and other restraints. The trooper pulled over twice and relatched restraints. The third time the trooper pulled over, allied agencies were called for assistance and a Hampstead Police officer arrived with a patrol vehicle that had a department-issued cage. Walls was placed in that and taken for processing.
Walls has another bail review scheduled for Friday, May 21, according to electronic court records.