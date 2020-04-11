Baltimore County man charged after allegedly choking, striking woman in Hampstead

A Baltimore County man was charged was second-degree assault after he allegedly punched, stomped on and grabbed a woman by the throat in Hampstead on March 13.
Roger A. Dangerfield Jr., 28, of the 200 block of Elizabeth Ave. in Halethorpe was also charged with reckless endangerment and theft, online court records show. He was released on his own recognizance March 16.
A woman told the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office she and Dangerfield argued at a Hampstead residence at about 9 p.m. Dangerfield punched her in the head two or three times, put his hand on her throat, pushed her to the ground, got on top of her, put both hands around her throat and choked her for a few seconds, according to charging documents. The woman kicked Dangerfield to get him off of her, then he stomped on her four or five times, charging documents state.
Dangerfield fled and was picked up by police on their way to the residence. Police saw a man matching Dangerfield’s description walking along the road, then he took off running when the police vehicle’s lights came on, charging documents read. Police ran after the man and found it was Dangerfield. He had the woman’s debit card in his pocket and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to charging documents.
The woman’s neck was red and bruised, and she complained of pain to her neck and arm, charging documents state. She refused medical care.
Dangerfield told police he did not do anything to the woman, charging documents read. Police arrested him and took him to central booking.
Dangerfield declined to comment when reached by phone April 10. There was no specific attorney listed for him in online court records. A court date is set for May 13.