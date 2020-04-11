Baltimore County man charged after allegedly choking, striking woman in Hampstead

A woman told the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office she and Dangerfield argued at a Hampstead residence at about 9 p.m. Dangerfield punched her in the head two or three times, put his hand on her throat, pushed her to the ground, got on top of her, put both hands around her throat and choked her for a few seconds, according to charging documents. The woman kicked Dangerfield to get him off of her, then he stomped on her four or five times, charging documents state.