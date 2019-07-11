Westminster man charged with assault after alleged argument

A Westminster man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman.
Ryan Buchman Singer, 35, of the 1600 block of Old Westminster Pike, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He is currently being held in default for $9,000 bail as of Wednesday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Singer got into an altercation with the victim over some cigarettes. Singer appeared to have blood around the right corner of his mouth, the skin at the top of his chest appeared to be red, and there was a bite mark on his left arm and dried blood at the top of his right ear, police. Singer allegedly admitted to consuming six to eight beers.
The victim said that Singer threw her phone against a fire pit, grabbed her and threw her to the ground, according to the statement. The victim then struck Singer in the face with her hand and they wrestled on the ground before she proceeded to throw a shovel at him, but missed and did not strike Singer, according to police.
Police noticed that the victim had three scratches and two abrasions slightly bleeding on her right arm, multiple red marks on her right side, three scratches on the side of her face, three abrasions on her left side, still slightly bleeding, and a narrow scratch on her back, according to the statement.
Police determined that Singer had been the primary aggressor.
A bail review was scheduled for Thursday morning. Singer also had a trial scheduled for Sept. 18.