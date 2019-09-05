Two charged in alleged Westminster assault involving replica handgun

Two Carroll County men were charged after an argument between them allegedly turned to blows, including with a replica handgun. Their statements to police differ on who brought the replica handgun to the scene.
Jordan Michael Gassaway, 27, of the 100 block of Carnival Drive in Taneytown, was charged with one count each of theft between $100 and $1,500, second-degree assault and armed robbery. He was released on his own recognizance after a Tuesday bail review, according to electronic court records.
Ridge Logan Millberry, 28, of the unit block of Hillside Court in Westminster, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance after a Tuesday bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to statements of charges for each man, multiple officers of the Westminster Police Department responded to a Westminster apartment on the evening of Aug. 31 after receiving a report of a possible assault in progress. Outside the building, they spoke to Millberry, who said he had been assaulted by Gassaway.
Millberry said he arrived at Gassaway’s apartment to visit an individual who lived there and Gassaway gave him permission to come into the apartment, according to the statement. Gassaway then retrieved what appeared to be a black handgun from another room and pointed it in his face, Millberry told police.
Millberry said he attempted to leave and call the police, but Gassaway to take two cellphones from him by force, according to the statement. Gassaway then “pistol-whipped” him, striking him in the head with the butt of the weapon, he told police. Others then arrived at the apartment, including children. Millberry said Gassaway struck him in the head again with the weapon while he was interacting with one of the children, according to the statement.
Police noted swelling and lacerations to Millberry’s head, according to the statement.
Police said they located Gassaway and a child in an SUV, where they found two cellphones and a black Airsoft gun designed to replicate a Glock 19 handgun. Gassaway said he was home at the apartment where he has been residing in Westminster when Millberry entered the apartment without permission. He believed that earlier guests had left the door unlocked, he said, according to the statement.
Gassaway told police that the two of them began to argue and Millberry pulled what he thought was a handgun from his waistband. The two began to fight for possession of the handgun, and Gassaway said he was able to get the weapon away from Millberry. Gassaway said that at that time, the others arrived at the apartment and he left with one of the children, according to the statement.
Police spoke to one of the adults in the group that arrived at the apartment. She said Millberry did not have permission to be in the apartment and that Millberry struck her and strangled her during the argument between the two men, according to the statement.
No contact number was listed for Gassaway in court documents. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1.
The number listed for Millbery could not be reached because of calling restrictions, according to a pre-recorded message reached when dialing the number. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 2.