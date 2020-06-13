Owings Mills man faces assault charge in Westminster

An Owings Mills man faces an assault charge in Carroll County after allegedly shoving a victim.
Reginald Jerard Allen, 32, of the 10000 block of Almart Road, was charged with one count of assault, according to online court records. Allen was released on a $3,000 bail.
According to the charging documents, police responded to an assault in Westminster. The alleged victim claimed that she had an argument with Allen, who grabbed her by the arms and shoved her against a wall, which left a hole in the dry wall. The victim said she hit the wall with her left elbow.
Police made contact with Allen, who said he and the victim argued and she began throwing his belongings. Allen told police that he did grab the victim, according to the charging documents.
There was no attorney listed in online court records for Allen.
When contacted by the Times, Allen said the police at the station handled the arrest professionally but the officers that arrested him were unprofessional.
Allen has a trial scheduled for Sept. 23.