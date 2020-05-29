New Windsor woman charged with assault

A New Windsor woman has been charged with assault for allegedly grabbing another woman by the neck and shaking her.
Racheal Ann Williams, 41, was charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. She was released on a $15,000 bond May 15.
According to the charging documents, when police arrived to the scene, they noted the victim had a cut near her chin and redness around her neck area. The victim told police she had gotten into an argument with Williams and that Williams began yelling in her face.
Williams grabbed the victim by the neck and shook her, according to the charging documents. The victim claimed that she attempted to push Williams off of her and yelled at Williams to stop and let her go. Eventually Williams did let go, the victim said.
According to the charging documents, Williams told police that the victim does things she isn’t permitted to do, suffers from dementia and would randomly hit her. Williams claimed that the victim is rebellious, stubborn and abusive.
Williams also told police that she did lose her temper and did grab the victim by the neck, but also said she did not intend to hurt her and was trying to get her to listen, according to the documents.
Williams has a court date scheduled for Sept. 9. She declined to comment.