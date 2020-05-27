Pennsylvania woman charged with assault in Westminster

A Pennsylvania woman faces assault charges after she allegedly wielded a knife in Westminster Saturday.
Maddisyn J. Schmidt, 20, of Spring Grove, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show. She was released on recognizance Saturday.
Westminster Police Department responded at about 12:22 a.m. to a residence for a report of an assault that had just occurred, according to charging documents. A man told police he had returned home when he found Schmidt arguing with another woman. Schmidt then turned to the man, spit on him, grabbed a steak knife and lunged at him, charging documents state.
Another witness corroborated the man’s statement and said she saw Schmidt push the man toward the door, charging documents read. The man later said Schmidt had two knives and was trying to leave by stabbing the window, after police were called, according to charging documents. Police wrote no damage to the window was visible.
Police arrested Schmidt and took her to central booking.
A call to the number listed in court records for Schmidt was not answered Wednesday. The voice mailbox was full.
There was no attorney listed for Schmidt in online court records. A court date has yet to be scheduled.