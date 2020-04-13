Baltimore man allegedly tried to stab Westminster man with knife, police say

A Baltimore man faces a second-degree assault charge after he allegedly tried to stab someone with a knife in Westminster.
Rickey L. Kates, 32, of the 2400 block of Washington Blvd., was charged March 22 and released on $1,500 bond March 23, online court records show.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Westminster residence at about 9:47 p.m. March 22 for a report of an assault, according to charging documents. Police found Kates at the rear of the residence and arrested him. A man and a woman inside the home told police Kates had been living with them.
Kates told police he drank some of the woman’s alcohol, upsetting her, then she “beat him up” and threw him out, charging documents read. Kates told police he did not pull a knife on the man or the woman.
In an interview with police, the woman said Kates shoved a glass of alcohol in her face, the other man tried to separate the two, then Kates got a large knife from the kitchen and tried to stab the man. The woman said she pulled Kates back by the collar of his shirt, the woman and the man tried to take the knife, and Kates eventually dropped it, according to charging documents. Kates was thrown out of the house and locked out, the woman told police. The man’s account of the events corroborated what the woman said, charging documents read.
Police saw a raised lump on the woman’s head, took a photo of the knife, and noticed Kates had a bloody scratch on his thumb and multiple bloody scratches on the back of his neck, charging documents state.
There was no specific attorney listed for Kates in online court records. A court date has yet to be scheduled.
The phone number listed for Kates in court records was not in service.