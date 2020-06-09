Reisterstown man charged with assault and property destruction in Hampstead

A Reisterstown man was arrested June 6 after he allegedly struck a woman’s head against a wall and and broke her door.
Richard Donald Bull, 30, of the 2600 block of Cedarhurst Drive, was charged with second degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000. He was released on his own recognizance following a bail review Monday, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a Hampstead residence for a reported assault on June 6. A woman at the scene said that while Bull was visiting earlier he had become angry and started to scream at her. She asked him to leave, but he refused and slammed a door, causing the a glass pane in it to shatter.
The woman told police that Bull then grabbed her and slammed the side of her head against a wall multiple times. He fled after another member of her household called 911, she said. The deputy observed that the side of the woman’s face and her ear to be red. She said both were in pain, according the statement.
Bull was served an arrest warrant that same day, according to electronic court records.
The telephone number listed for Bull was not in service. No attorney for Bull or future court dates had yet been listed as of 5 p.m. Monday.