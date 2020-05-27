Pasadena man charged after allegedly hitting woman with car door in Westminster

A Pasadena man faces two charges, including assault, after he allegedly hit a woman with a car door in Westminster.
Roland Emerson Dicus, 32, was charged with one count each of violating a protection order and second-degree assault, according to online court records. Dicus was released on a $1,000 bond on May 18 after initially being held without bond.
According to charging documents, police responded to a call in Westminster regarding an assault. The victim told police that she got into a verbal argument with Roland and he quickly became irate and started yelling. She told police that Dicus hit her with his car door and drove off. Police noticed a red area on her face.
When police contacted Dicus, he claimed to never have gotten out of his car, according to charging documents. Dicus told police that while he was sitting in his car, the woman came to his driver’s-side door and wouldn’t let him leave as she was yelling at him with the driver’s-side door open. After multiple “verbal commands,” Dicus said the victim let him close his door and leave, the documents state.
A witness told police that they saw Dicus hit the woman, according to charging documents.
No phone number was listed for Dicus and no attorney was listed for him in court records.
Dicus has a court date scheduled for Sept. 23.