Sykesville man charged after allegedly punching woman

A Sykesville man has been charged after he allegedly punched a woman multiple times.
Robert Winchester Hinzman, 35, of the 5800 block of Oklahoma Road was charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to online court records. He was released on a $7,500 bond May 17.
According to the charging documents, Hinzman told police that he and the alleged victim were in a verbal altercation and she was throwing items inside the residence.
The woman allegedly said Hinzman entered the room she was in and started yelling and continued to yell as he stood over her in a menacing position with his fists raised in the air. According to the charging documents, she said she was lying in a fetal position on the couch and Hinzman hit her with a closed fist in the back of the head and several times on her body, including her left arm and her left calf. Police noticed a large bruise on her left calf and another on her left bicep, but no injuries on her head.
The woman also allegedly told police that Hinzman continued to yell at her and she proceeded to barricade herself in another room. According to the charging documents, she claimed that Hinzman pushed his way into the room and continued to yell at her, leading her to leave the residence, though the yelling continued when she returned.
According to the charging documents, Hinzman told police that he did become angry with the woman and started the verbal argument, and that he put a full body hold on the woman, leading both to fall on the floor but he did not punch or cause injury to her. He also told police that he did not remember all parts of the altercation, the charging documents state.
Hinzman declined to comment for this article. Thomas Hickman, the attorney listed for Hinzman in online court records, said Tuesday he had no comment.
Hinzman has a court date scheduled for Sept. 2.