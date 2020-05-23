Pasadena woman charged with assaulting man in Eldersburg

A Pasadena woman has been charged in Carroll County after she allegedly assaulted a man at an Eldersburg home.
Sherri Nicole Krick, 37, of the 7700 block of Vena Court, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance on May 17, according to electronic court records.
According to charging documents, the alleged victim told a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he was in a verbal argument with Krick. During the argument the man allegedly took a bottle of vodka lying on the ground and poured it into the grass, leading Krick to get physical.
The man also told police that while screaming at him, Krick placed both of her hands around his shoulder and neck area, scratching from back to front before walking away. The man said he called police due to Krick’s intoxication and physical actions. Police noticed multiple large scratches on both sides of the man’s neck, along with a small amount of mostly dried blood.
When police made contact with Krick, they allegedly noticed an alcoholic odor on her breath, according to charging documents. Krick appeared to police to be unsteady on her feet and occasionally provided incoherent answers.
The charging documents state that Krick claimed the man had been “beating her all day” but wouldn’t provide specific details. Krick claimed the man had struck her in the face, grabbed her around her neck, pushed her on the floor and threatened her multiple times throughout the day. Police observed no injuries on Krick, though, according to the documents.
Krick could not be reached for comment. No attorney was listed for her in electronic court records.
Krick has a court date scheduled for July 15.