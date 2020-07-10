10-year-old charged with arson in Union Mills garage fire

A 10-year-old boy faces arson charges related to the burning of a garage near Union Mills Thursday, according to an Office of the State Fire Marshal news release.
Firefighters responded to the garage fire in the 3500 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster at about 5:10 p.m., according to the release. Twenty-five firefighters got the blaze under control in approximately 10 minutes, and no injuries were reported.
Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire was set intentionally and, during the investigation, identified the 10-year-old boy as being responsible for it, the release states. He has been charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property. The juvenile was released to his guardian and will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services, the release reads.
The fire caused approximately $14,000 in damage to the one-story, detached garage, according to the release.
Pleasant Valley, Westminster, Taneytown, New Windsor, Reese, and Littlestown, Pennsylvania, sent emergency responders.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office Fire/arson tip line at 410-386-3050.
Dylan Slagle contributed to this story.