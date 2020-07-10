10-year-old charged with arson in Union Mills garage fire

A firefighter from Alpha fire company in Adams County, Pennsylvania puts water on hot spots at the scene of a garage fire in the 3500 block of Littlestown Pike in Union Mills Thursday, July 9, 2020. According to Pleasant Valley fire company Chief Forrest Shaw, no one was injured in the blaze which was reported at 5:13 p.m. Firefighters from Pleasant Valley, Reese, Taneytown, Westminster, New Windsor and Littlestown in Pennsylvania were able to control the fire in about 15 minutes. (Dylan Slagle)