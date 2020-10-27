Hampstead man arrested after police say he threw knives at his girlfriend’s son and said he’d kill him

A Hampstead man is being held without bond after the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department accused him of throwing knives at his girlfriend’s son and threatening to kill him Saturday morning.
Robert Earl Kennedy, 54, of the 1000 block of Scarlet Oak Court, faces first and second-degree assault charges, as well as reckless endangerment charges. He was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking for further processing on Saturday, according to charging documents.
Deputy James Martin wrote in charging documents that said he arrived at Kennedy’s home around 5:45 Saturday morning and saw the man had been detained by deputies.on the building’s front porch. When he entered Kennedy’s unit, he saw a blue apple slicer broken into multiple pieces, lying on the living room’s coffee table, he wrote in charging documents.
Martin wrote in charging documents that the son of Kennedy’s girlfriend told him that he had been sleeping on the living room couch when yelling and screaming woke him up. His mother and Kennedy were in an argument that seemed to be escalating, according to charging documents, and he attempted to intervene while still seated on the couch.
At that point, according to the police report, Kennedy grabbed a long kitchen knife, a short kitchen knife and an apple slicer, and began shouting at his girlfriend’s son, saying, “I’ll kill you,” and “Get the f--- out of my house.” Then, he approached his girlfriend’s son on the couch and held a knife against his right abdomen, according to charging documents. His girlfriend’s son began filming Kennedy with his cell phone, according to the documents.
The cell phone footage shows Kennedy screaming “Get the f--- out or I will kill you” at his girlfriend’s son, Martin wrote. The man then proceeds to walk away from the couch, according to charging documents. According to the documents, the video clearly shows two kitchen knives in Kennedy’s right hand. In the video, Kennedy’s girlfriend’s son says, “He just hit me with a knife,” according to the police report.
Right after that statement, according to charging documents, the video shows Kennedy shifting the knife to his left hand, bringing his right arm up into the air and behind his head, and throwing the knife he was holding directly at his girlfriend’s son. He then shouts, according to the documents, “Get the f--- out, now.”
Martin wrotethat he found two kitchen knives in the apartment’s kitchen sink, which he says appeared to be the knives Kennedy was holding in the video.
Kennedy told Martin that his girlfriend’s son had been staying in his apartment for three days, causing numerous arguments between him and his girlfriend. According to charging documents, Kennedy then excitedly said, “I told him I would kill him,” and “I threw a tomato slicer at him.”
Kennedy said he did not throw any kitchen knives at his girlfriend’s son, according to the police report.
According to online court records, Kennedy is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18 and another one on Nov. 25, both at the Carroll County District Court.