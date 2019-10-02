Nearly three months after a man was shot outside his workplace in Eldersburg, police announced they arrested a Baltimore man suspected of targeting the victim.
Kevron D. Walker, 19, of the 2400 block of Wiley Ave., faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, according to online court records.
Deputies responded to Daltile, a flooring and wall tile company at 1470 Progress Way, at about 5:16 a.m. July 10. Upon arriving, first-responders found a man with gunshot injuries and flew him to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
A Wednesday news release from the sheriff’s office did not note the condition of the victim, but Sheriff Jim DeWees confirmed that the victim survived. DeWees said the victim does not live in Carroll.
The Wednesday news release from the sheriff’s office noted that .40-caliber shell casings found at the scene were tested and eventually led them to Walker.
After the shell casings were tested, the weapon associated with them was later found in Baltimore and was "connected to Kevron Walker,” the release states.
“Furthermore, forensic evidence placed Kevron Walker at the scene of the shooting, and also connected him with the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Charger,” the release reads.
Online court records show Walker was accused of firearm violations prior to his arrest in connection with the shooting.
In Baltimore, Walker was charged with three counts of possessing, selling, transferring or otherwise disposing of a stolen firearm, and two counts of having a firearm in a place where a minor could access it Sept. 24, online court records indicate. Walker was released from commitment Sept. 26, the records show.
Walker was arrested in Baltimore with the help of the Baltimore Police Department, according to the release, and he was taken to Carroll County Detention Center. Walker is being held pending a bail review hearing Thursday, the release states.
The day of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said there was “no indication of any further threat to the community,” but DeWees declined to elaborate further for fear of compromising the investigation. After Walker’s arrest, DeWees told the Times on Wednesday he believed the victim was targeted by the defendant and that is why his office did not believe there was a danger to the public after the shooting.
“He was getting off from his shift and while he was getting into his car is when the shooting took place,” DeWees said in July. “It was blatantly obvious that he was targeted.”
The shooting occurred “within feet” of the Daltile building in the rear of the facility where employees park and enter the workplace, DeWees said after the shooting.
A call to the Daltile corporate office for comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The investigation remains “open” and police declined to release further details, according to the release.
“My deputies have been working tirelessly on this case to develop and arrest a suspect. I’m very proud of the work they’ve done,” DeWees told the Times.
In May, a man was found dead at a business about four miles away from where the Daltile shooting victim was found on Progress Way in July.
Robert Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown, was located on the floor of an office in the 5300 block of Enterprise Street on May 4. The matter was being investigated as a possible homicide. Gurecki was president of Retro Environmental Inc., where his body was found.