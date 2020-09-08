xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Sept. 6, 2020

Carroll County Times
Sep 08, 2020 9:39 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
9/6/2020BOSTIC, JOHN EDWARDASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
9/6/2020CLABAUGH-REIDER, ALEXANDER GREGORYASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
9/6/2020CLABAUGH-REIDER, ALEXANDER GREGORYASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
9/6/2020JOHNSON, ALEXANDER JEFFREY CLAYTONFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
9/6/2020LENTZ, BUCKLEY RAYMOND TAYLORASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

