Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County Sept. 6, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|9/6/2020
|BOSTIC, JOHN EDWARD
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|9/6/2020
|CLABAUGH-REIDER, ALEXANDER GREGORY
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|9/6/2020
|CLABAUGH-REIDER, ALEXANDER GREGORY
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|9/6/2020
|JOHNSON, ALEXANDER JEFFREY CLAYTON
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|9/6/2020
|LENTZ, BUCKLEY RAYMOND TAYLOR
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND