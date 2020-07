Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County July 26, 2020

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY REGULATED FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY HANDGUN: WEAR/CARRY ; TRANSPORT IN VEHICLE/PUBLIC ROADS, ETC HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY ARMED ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY KIDNAPPING HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 CHILDERS, BOBBY FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME HELD AT CCDC

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY RETURN AND REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING BODILY INJURY RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY FAILURE OF DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT TO RENDER REASONABLE ASSISTANCE TO INJURED PERSON RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENTINVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH.DAMAGE,PROPERTY DAMAGE) RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY) RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY STOP VEH. AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING BODILY INJURY RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY DRIVING WHILE SUSP. UNDER (16-203, 16-206A2 FAIL TO ATTEND DIP, 17-106, 26-204/206, 27-103) RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUG(S) OR DRUG(S) & ALCOHOL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY DRIVING WHILE IMPARIED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAILING TO STOP RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 RHYNE, EMORY JAY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 TOPORZYCKI, WALTER GEORGE NEGLIGENT DRIVING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

7/26/2020 TOPORZYCKI, WALTER GEORGE DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND