Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County July 25, 2020

Carroll County Times
Jul 27, 2020 9:33 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
7/25/2020DAUBERT, SHANNON LEADRIVING WITHOUT LICENSEHELD AT CCDC
7/25/2020DAUBERT, SHANNON LEADRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDERHELD AT CCDC
7/25/2020DAUBERT, SHANNON LEADRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIVHELD AT CCDC
7/25/2020DAUBERT, SHANNON LEATRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTYHELD AT CCDC

