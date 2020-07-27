Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County July 25, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|7/25/2020
|DAUBERT, SHANNON LEA
|DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/25/2020
|DAUBERT, SHANNON LEA
|DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/25/2020
|DAUBERT, SHANNON LEA
|DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV
|HELD AT CCDC
|7/25/2020
|DAUBERT, SHANNON LEA
|TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY
|HELD AT CCDC