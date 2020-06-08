Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County June 5, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|6/5/2020
|FERGUSON, NATHAN JORDAN
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/5/2020
|FERGUSON, NATHAN JORDAN
|ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/5/2020
|SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/5/2020
|SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|6/5/2020
|WHITTAKER, TEVIN RANSOM
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC