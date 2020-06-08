xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County June 5, 2020

Carroll County Times
Jun 08, 2020 9:34 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
6/5/2020FERGUSON, NATHAN JORDANASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
6/5/2020FERGUSON, NATHAN JORDANASSAULT-FIRST DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
6/5/2020SNEAD, DUSTIN LEEVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
6/5/2020SNEAD, DUSTIN LEECDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANAHELD AT CCDC
6/5/2020WHITTAKER, TEVIN RANSOMVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement