Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 27, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/27/2020
|ODONNELL, MONICA JEAN
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/27/2020
|ODONNELL, MONICA JEAN
|TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/27/2020
|ODONNELL, MONICA JEAN
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/27/2020
|ODONNELL, MONICA JEAN
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|HELD AT CCDC