xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 27, 2020

Carroll County Times
May 28, 2020 10:56 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/27/2020ODONNELL, MONICA JEANFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERHELD AT CCDC
5/27/2020ODONNELL, MONICA JEANTRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTYHELD AT CCDC
5/27/2020ODONNELL, MONICA JEANASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
5/27/2020ODONNELL, MONICA JEANDISORDERLY CONDUCTHELD AT CCDC

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement