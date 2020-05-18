Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 16, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/16/2020
|LONG, JESSE MATTHEW
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/16/2020
|KESLER, PAUL NOEL
|CHILD ABUSE:2ND DEG CUST
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/16/2020
|KESLER, PAUL NOEL
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/16/2020
|KESLER, PAUL NOEL
|SEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/16/2020
|KESLER, PAUL NOEL
|RAPE SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC