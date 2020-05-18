xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 16, 2020

Carroll County Times
May 18, 2020 9:23 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/16/2020LONG, JESSE MATTHEWASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/16/2020KESLER, PAUL NOELCHILD ABUSE:2ND DEG CUSTHELD AT CCDC
5/16/2020KESLER, PAUL NOELASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
5/16/2020KESLER, PAUL NOELSEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
5/16/2020KESLER, PAUL NOELRAPE SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC

