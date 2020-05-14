Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 13, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/13/2020
|BOWMAN, DAVID NMN
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/13/2020
|BOWMAN, DAVID NMN
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/13/2020
|WENTWORTH, BRADLEY DAVID
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/13/2020
|LEE, ANTIONE KENNETH
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC