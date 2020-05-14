xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County May 13, 2020

Carroll County Times
May 14, 2020 1:17 PM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/13/2020BOWMAN, DAVID NMNFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/13/2020BOWMAN, DAVID NMNDISORDERLY CONDUCTRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/13/2020WENTWORTH, BRADLEY DAVIDFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
5/13/2020LEE, ANTIONE KENNETHFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC

