Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 3, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/3/2020
|MAGRUDER, BRIAN LAMONT
|CONTEMPT OF CT FOR FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|4/3/2020
|WILSON, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHER
|DISTURB THE PEACE/DISORDERLY
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/2020
|WILSON, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHER
|TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/2020
|WILSON, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHER
|ATTEMPTED/BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC