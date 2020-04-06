xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 3, 2020

Carroll County Times
Apr 06, 2020 9:25 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/3/2020MAGRUDER, BRIAN LAMONTCONTEMPT OF CT FOR FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERSRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
4/3/2020WILSON, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHERDISTURB THE PEACE/DISORDERLYHELD AT CCDC
4/3/2020WILSON, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHERTRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTYHELD AT CCDC
4/3/2020WILSON, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHERATTEMPTED/BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
