Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 26, 2020

Carroll County Times
Apr 27, 2020 9:20 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/26/2020SMITH, JOSHUA DAVIDASSAULT-FIRST DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/26/2020SMITH, JOSHUA DAVIDASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/26/2020SCHAEFFER, TODD JOSEPHASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
4/26/2020LONG, RIDGE ARESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTHELD AT CCDC
4/26/2020LONG, RIDGE AASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/26/2020LONG, RIDGE AASSAULT-FIRST DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
