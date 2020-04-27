Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 26, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/26/2020
|SMITH, JOSHUA DAVID
|ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/26/2020
|SMITH, JOSHUA DAVID
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/26/2020
|SCHAEFFER, TODD JOSEPH
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|4/26/2020
|LONG, RIDGE A
|RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/26/2020
|LONG, RIDGE A
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/26/2020
|LONG, RIDGE A
|ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC