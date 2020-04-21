Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 18, 2020

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/18/20
|DOYLE, FRANKIE DEAN
|ESCAPE - 2ND DEG-COND OF RELS
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/18/20
|DOYLE, FRANKIE DEAN
|ESCAPE - FIRST DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/18/20
|MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIEL
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/18/20
|MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIEL
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/18/20
|MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIEL
|OBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICER
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/18/20
|MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIEL
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/18/20
|MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIEL
|RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/18/20
|MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIEL
|ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P;P/FIRE/EMS
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/18/20
|MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIEL
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC