Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County April 18, 2020

Carroll County Times
Apr 21, 2020 9:52 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/18/20DOYLE, FRANKIE DEANESCAPE - 2ND DEG-COND OF RELSHELD AT CCDC
4/18/20DOYLE, FRANKIE DEANESCAPE - FIRST DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/18/20MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIELASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/18/20MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIELASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/18/20MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIELOBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICERHELD AT CCDC
4/18/20MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIELFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERHELD AT CCDC
4/18/20MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIELRESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTHELD AT CCDC
4/18/20MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIELASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P;P/FIRE/EMSHELD AT CCDC
4/18/20MALLONEE, KYLE NATHANIELASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
