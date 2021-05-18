Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, May 17, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/17/2021
|VIQUEZ, ALYSSA GIOIA
|THEFT SCHEME: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/17/2021
|HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISE
|THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/17/2021
|ZUKAS, STEPHANIE NIKOLE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/17/2021
|DODD, SHANE THOMAS
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/17/2021
|JOHNSON, TYRONE, PIERRE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|5/17/2021
|DEVINCENT, ANGELA MARIE
|FAILURE TO COMPLY
|HELD AT CCDC