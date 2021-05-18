xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, May 17, 2021

Carroll County Times
May 18, 2021 9:01 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/17/2021VIQUEZ, ALYSSA GIOIATHEFT SCHEME: $25,000 TO UNDER $100,000HELD AT CCDC
5/17/2021HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISETHEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500HELD AT CCDC
5/17/2021ZUKAS, STEPHANIE NIKOLEFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
5/17/2021DODD, SHANE THOMASFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
5/17/2021JOHNSON, TYRONE, PIERREFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
5/17/2021DEVINCENT, ANGELA MARIEFAILURE TO COMPLYHELD AT CCDC

