xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, May 4, 2021

Carroll County Times
May 05, 2021 7:25 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/4/2021COCA, AMY LYNVIOLATION OF PRETRIALHELD AT CCDC
5/4/2021DUNN, STEVEN PATRICKFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
5/4/2021HERRERA, ALEXIS OSWALDOFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
5/4/2021RAWLINGS, CLINTON NOLANDRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOHELD AT CCDC

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Carroll County Crime

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement