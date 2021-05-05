Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, May 4, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/4/2021
|COCA, AMY LYN
|VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/4/2021
|DUNN, STEVEN PATRICK
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/4/2021
|HERRERA, ALEXIS OSWALDO
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|5/4/2021
|RAWLINGS, CLINTON NOLAN
|DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO
|HELD AT CCDC