Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, May 2, 2021

Carroll County Times
May 03, 2021 7:25 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/2/2021HARKINS, DANIEL LEENEGLIGENT DRIVINGRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/2/2021HARKINS, DANIEL LEEDRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHORELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/2/2021HARKINS, DANIEL LEEDRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

