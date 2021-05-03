Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, May 2, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/2/2021
|HARKINS, DANIEL LEE
|NEGLIGENT DRIVING
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/2/2021
|HARKINS, DANIEL LEE
|DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/2/2021
|HARKINS, DANIEL LEE
|DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE