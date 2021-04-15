Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, April 14, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/14/2021
|JOHNSON, MAURICE JR
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|4/14/2021
|KING, DANIEL WAYNE JR
|MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/14/2021
|KING, DANIEL WAYNE JR
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/14/2021
|MASZGAY, JEFFREY SCOTT
|DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/14/2021
|SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
|4/14/2021
|SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC