Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, April 14, 2021

Carroll County Times
Apr 15, 2021 8:05 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/14/2021JOHNSON, MAURICE JRASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
4/14/2021KING, DANIEL WAYNE JRMALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000HELD AT CCDC
4/14/2021KING, DANIEL WAYNE JRASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/14/2021MASZGAY, JEFFREY SCOTTDRIVING WITHOUT LICENSEHELD AT CCDC
4/14/2021SNEAD, DUSTIN LEEFAILURE TO APPEARHELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
4/14/2021SNEAD, DUSTIN LEEVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC

