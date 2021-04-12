Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, April 11, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/11/2021
|COCA, AMY
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|4/11/2021
|COCA, AMY
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|4/11/2021
|KELLERHOUSE, STEVEN WOLF
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED ON BOND
|4/11/2021
|MITCHELL, JOSHUA EVAN
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|4/11/2021
|NAJERA-PEREZ, HILDA CELIA
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC