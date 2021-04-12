xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, April 11, 2021

Carroll County Times
Apr 12, 2021 8:11 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/11/2021COCA, AMYFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
4/11/2021COCA, AMYFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
4/11/2021KELLERHOUSE, STEVEN WOLFFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED ON BOND
4/11/2021MITCHELL, JOSHUA EVANCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
4/11/2021NAJERA-PEREZ, HILDA CELIAASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC

