Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, April 2, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/2/2021
|MEADOWS, JULIA ELIZABETH
|DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/2/2021
|DUBOIS, MICHAEL ALLEN
|DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/2/2021
|BEATTIE, ROBERT CHRISTIAN JR
|THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
|4/2/2021
|JESSA, HARRY STEPHEN
|ARSON/THREAT
|HELD AT CCDC