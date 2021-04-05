xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, April 2, 2021

Carroll County Times
Apr 05, 2021 11:33 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/2/2021MEADOWS, JULIA ELIZABETHDRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SEHELD AT CCDC
4/2/2021DUBOIS, MICHAEL ALLENDRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOHELD AT CCDC
4/2/2021BEATTIE, ROBERT CHRISTIAN JRTHEFT LESS THAN $100.00 
4/2/2021JESSA, HARRY STEPHENARSON/THREATHELD AT CCDC

