Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, March 25, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|3/25/2021
|SHERRILL, JOSEPH SCOTT
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/25/2021
|SHERRILL, JOSEPH SCOTT
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/25/2021
|SHERRILL, JOSEPH SCOTT
|NEGLECT OF MINOR
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/25/2021
|SHERRILL, JOSEPH SCOTT
|FALSE STATEMENT TO PEACE OFFICER
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/25/2021
|SHERRILL, JOSEPH SCOTT
|CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/25/2021
|COX, HERBERT TERRELLE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
|3/25/2021
|WEEDON, ANDRE DARNELL
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/25/2021
|LYNCH, ANTONIO ROMON JR
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE