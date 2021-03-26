xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County, March 25, 2021

Carroll County Times
Mar 26, 2021 8:35 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
3/25/2021SHERRILL, JOSEPH SCOTTCDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANAHELD AT CCDC
3/25/2021SHERRILL, JOSEPH SCOTTNEGLECT OF MINORHELD AT CCDC
3/25/2021SHERRILL, JOSEPH SCOTTFALSE STATEMENT TO PEACE OFFICERHELD AT CCDC
3/25/2021COX, HERBERT TERRELLEFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-UNSECURED BOND
3/25/2021WEEDON, ANDRE DARNELLFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
3/25/2021LYNCH, ANTONIO ROMON JRFAILURE TO APPEARRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

