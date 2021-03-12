xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 11, 2021

Carroll County Times
Mar 12, 2021 8:17 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
3/11/2021DAY, BRENT BRYANTVIOLATION OF DRUG COURTHELD AT CCDC
3/11/2021DAY, BRENT BRYANTVIOLATION OF DRUG COURTHELD AT CCDC
3/11/2021JEFFERSON, KYLE CHRISTOPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
3/11/2021WILLIAMS, AUBREY CHARLES JRFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD AT CCDC

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement