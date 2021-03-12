Daily arrest report for those arrested in Carroll County March 11, 2021

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|3/11/2021
|DAY, BRENT BRYANT
|VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/11/2021
|JEFFERSON, KYLE CHRISTOPHER
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/11/2021
|WILLIAMS, AUBREY CHARLES JR
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD AT CCDC